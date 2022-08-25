National

Justice Department submits proposal under seal for redacting the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The Justice Department has submitted under seal its proposal for redacting the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit, the department said Thursday.

Justice Department Spokesman Anthony Coley said: “The United States has filed a submission under seal per the Court’s order of Aug. 22. The Justice Department respectfully declines further comment as the Court considers the matter.”

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart will now consider whether to release the affidavit, and with any redactions. The timeline for that decision is not known. The affidavit lays out why investigators believe there was probable cause that crimes had been committed. The warrant authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s home and private club earlier this month.

Justice Department prosecutors have emphasized that they need continued secrecy as to not disrupt the ongoing criminal investigation — especially as they keep confidential grand jury activity and protect witnesses who have or could share information.