INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Kellogg’s is issuing a voluntary recall over potential peanut contamination.

Wheat flour used to make some of the company’s snacks may have been exposed to peanuts.

The recall affects certain Keebler and Famous Amos cookies, as well as the Special K cereals and bars.

The company says it hasn’t gotten any reports of illnesses so far.

For a full list of the products affected, click here.