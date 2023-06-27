Ken is handing over the keys to Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for the July 21 release of “Barbie” by booking a stay at her Malibu DreamHouse.

While Barbie is making her live-action movie debut, Ken is listing his bedroom on Airbnb and hosting an overnight stay in the all-pink, life-size oceanfront mansion.

Barbie’s done some redecorating since the last time her DreamHouse was available on Airbnb, but Ken has revamped part of the life-size, toy-inspired mansion with things he loves (rollerblading, anyone?).

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” Ken said through Airbnb’s media team. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs.”

Fans will be able to request to book Ken’s bedroom for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and 22, 2023. All stays will be free of charge.

While staying in Barbie and Ken’s pink paradise, guests will be able to enjoy some picture-perfect perks:

Taking a spin through Ken’s closet to find the best beachwear

Channeling their inner cowboy and learning a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor

Sunbathing and relaxing by the pristine infinity pool

Taking home their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards

Everyone in Barbie Land can request to book Ken’s room beginning Monday, July 17, at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

“Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hits U.S. theatres on July 21. Advance tickets are already available from some movie theater chains.

Ken is handing over the keys to Barbie’s iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Guests can request a booking at the all-pink oceanfront mansion starting July 17, 2023. (Provided Photo/Airbnb)

Ken’s bedroom inside Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. (Provided Photo/Airbnb)

Guests who rent Ken’s bedroom at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse will be able to browse his closet and strum his guitar. (Photo by Airbnb)

A view of the poolside deck at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. Fans can request to book a stay there in July. (Photo by Airbnb)

The oceanfront view from the poolside deck of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. (Provided Photo/Airbnb)

Related coverage