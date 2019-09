INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s an end of an era at King’s Island.

The amusement park announced Friday morning that the Vortex will be no more.

The last month of rides on the roller coaster starts Friday night.

The ride officially ends operation on October 27.

The Vortex, which is in its 33rd season was the tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world when it opened.