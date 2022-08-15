National

Kraft Heinz: Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new recall could affect the juice in your child’s lunchbox.

Kraft Heinz issued a voluntary recall for 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice drink beverages after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was “inadvertently introduced into a production line” at one of the company’s factories, Kraft Heinz said in a statement.

The issue was discovered after several people complained about the taste of the beverage, according to Kraft Heinz.

The company says it is working with stores and distributors to have the recalled juice pouches pulled from shelves.

About the recalled products

The recalled Capri Sun pouches were packed in paperboard cartons and have a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023.

Product Size Packaging Description Manufacturer Code/Pouch Manufacturer Code/ Carton Carton UPC 6.6 fl. oz. Individual foil pouches 25JUN2023

WXX LYY ####

Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue.

XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10.

YY may be 01 through 12. 25JUN2023

WXX #### CT1404.

Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue.

XX may be 01, 02, or 03 087684001004

Anyone who purchased the recalled Capri Sun drinks should not consume the product and should return them to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and receive reimbursement.