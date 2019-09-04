Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores

(CNN) – The supermarket chain Kroger is asking customers not to carry guns into its stores.

The request comes just hours after Walmart made a similar announcement.

Kroger said it will also call on lawmakers to pass gun reform laws, such as requiring stronger background checks.

There have been more than 20 shootings in Kroger locations since 2007. In October of 2018, Jones and Maurice Stallard were killed in a Louisville, Ky. store. Gregory Bush has been charged with federal hate crimes in their deaths.

Last March, the company stopped selling guns at its 45 Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest.

No word on how the grocery store chain plans to enforce the request.