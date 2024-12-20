Kwanzaa: A celebration of African culture and unity

A Kinara with red, black, and green candles is displayed in Indianapolis. Founded during the Black Freedom Movement of the 1960s, Kwanzaa is a non-religious holiday that is observed by millions of Americans. (WISH Photo)

(AP) — Founded during the Black Freedom Movement of the 1960s, Kwanzaa is a non-religious holiday that is observed by millions of Americans.

It has become a nationally recognized celebration of African culture and community in the United States that also is celebrated in countries with large African descendant populations. It serves as a nationwide communal event reinforcing self-determination and unity in the face of oppression.

African American author, activist and professor Maulana Karenga founded Kwanzaa following the 1965 Watts Riots in Los Angeles, also known as the Watts Rebellion.

The holiday spans seven days from the day after Christmas to New Year’s Day.

Upcoming Kwanzaa celebrations in Indianapolis