Kwanzaa: A celebration of African culture and unity
(AP) — Founded during the Black Freedom Movement of the 1960s, Kwanzaa is a non-religious holiday that is observed by millions of Americans.
It has become a nationally recognized celebration of African culture and community in the United States that also is celebrated in countries with large African descendant populations. It serves as a nationwide communal event reinforcing self-determination and unity in the face of oppression.
African American author, activist and professor Maulana Karenga founded Kwanzaa following the 1965 Watts Riots in Los Angeles, also known as the Watts Rebellion.
The holiday spans seven days from the day after Christmas to New Year’s Day.
Upcoming Kwanzaa celebrations in Indianapolis
- Dec. 21 | 12 – 2 p.m. | “It’s Kwanzaa Time!”, hosted by Arts for Learning and Indy Parks
- Dec. 26 | 1 – 6 p.m. | Umoja Village Celebration, hosted by the Indianapolis Kwanzaa Committee
- Dec. 28 | 12 – 2 p.m. | “It’s Kwanzaa Time!”, hosted by Arts for Learning and Indy Parks
- Dec. 29 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Kwanzaa Community Festival, hosted by the Indiana State Museum
