Las Vegas businesses prepare to lift all restrictions in return to ‘normal’

Amusement, Exhibit & Event Services owner Gary Bordman puts a mask on as he gets ready to tow a prop "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in a "Drive and March" event held by We...The Entertainment Community of Las Vegas down the Las Vegas Strip in support of the Las Vegas entertainment industry that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 19, 2020. in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — All COVID-19-era restrictions are lifted starting Tuesday in Clark County.

At Bella Vita Italian Restaurant’s patio in Henderson, the live musical guest belted the Shania Twain song, “You’re Still the One”. The lyrics “Looks Like We’ve Made It” seemed fitting on the eve of the return to no social distancing and 100% capacity.

“We have plenty of room and we’re adding a lot more tables too so we can take a lot more reservations,” Bella Vita manager Nina Neville said.

The restaurant is coming off its busiest weekend in a year and said no cap on customers will carry that into the summer.

“When people come into Bella Vita they feel like they’re back at home and not worried about all of the restrictions,” general manager Eric Cohee said.

Tuesday also marks a major return for Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas on Paradise Road.

“In its 17-year history we’ve never been shut down for a single day, so it was quite heartbreaking to shut operations down for 15 months,” Hofbräuhaus vice president Klaus Gastager said.

The beer hall and restaurant’s customer base is 80% tourists, according to Gastager. Several months ago, Hofbräuhaus decided to wait to reopen on June 1, and it turned out that now allows for a full, grand return Tuesday.

“It’s literally like a brand new reopening,” Gastager said. “Together again, listen to the music, dance, if you want sing along and it’s just going to be a great party again.”

The lifting of all restrictions opens the door to full venues, too. Starting June 10, the Las Vegas Ballpark will operate at 100% for Aviators games. Live music events at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center will no longer require negative COVID tests or a vaccine to get in.

Businesses can still decide to leave COVID restrictions in place.

