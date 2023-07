LeBron James’ son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to a statement from the James family.

Bronny James was taken to the hospital, is no longer in the intensive car unit, and is in stable condition.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family,” the statement said.