Live updates: State funeral service for former President Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sept. 10, 2007, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States will honor the life and legacy of its 39th president, James Earl Carter Jr., during an official state funeral service Thursday at Washington National Cathedral.

Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president, died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100. His life ended in the same small town where it began: Plains, Georgia.

He returned to his hometown after four turbulent years in the White House and dedicated the rest of his life to public service. He and his wife, Rosalynn, founded the Carter Center, took part in Habitat for Humanity builds, and led efforts to eradicate Guinea Worm Disease. Even in his 90s, Carter still taught the occasional Sunday School class.

The former president lived in hospice care for 19 months before passing away. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosalynn, who died in November 2023 at the age of 96. The Carters were married in 1946 and celebrated their 77th anniversary six months before Rosalynn Carter’s death.

President Joe Biden declared Thursday, Jan. 9, as a National Day of Mourning.

Carter’s casket will be transported from the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m. to Washington National Cathedral for a state funeral that is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

All living former U.S. presidents are expected to attend, as are a number of national and foreign dignitaries and members of the Carter family. President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy.

Carter’s remains and his family are to depart the cathedral for Joint Base Andrews at 11:15 a.m. for a flight to Georgia on the plane that serves as Air Force One when the sitting president is on board.

An invitation-only funeral at the Maranatha Baptist Church begins at 3:45. p.m. Carter will then be buried next to his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, in a private service after 5 p.m.

9:38 a.m.

The hearse stops outside Washington National Cathedral.

9:28 a.m.

The motorcade continues to Washington National Cathedral, where it is expected to arrive at 9:30 a.m.

A view of former President Carter’s motorcade as it progresses toward Washington National Cathedral.

9:15 a.m.

The hearse and motorcade depart for Washington National Cathedral.

The motorcade for former President Jimmy Carter heads to Washington National Cathedral.

9:05 a.m.

Pallbearers deliver the casket of former President Jimmy Carter to the hearse. The casket is delivered to the hearse and the military pallbearers, in dress uniforms, salute.

9:03 a.m.

Pallbearers begin to carry the casket of former President Jimmy Carter down the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where it will be loaded into a hearse and transported to Washington National Cathedral.

As the procession stops at the top of the landing, ceremonial troops present arms and render honors (four Ruffles and Flourishes, Hail tot he Chief, and a 21-gun salute).

Immediately following honors, the U.S. Navy band played “A Mighty Fortress is Our God” and “My Faith Looks up to Thee.”