Longtime Chicago Alderman Edward Burke found guilty of corruption

Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former Chicago Alderman Edward Burke was convicted by a jury Thursday of federal charges of racketeering conspiracy and other charges related to corruption, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Burke served a “record” 54 years in the City Council, the paper reported. He resigned in May.

While Burke was acquitted on a single count of conspiracy to commit extortion, he was convicted on charges related to federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity, according to the Tribune.

Sentencing was set for June.

“In this case defendant Burke had his hand out for money,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual, according to the Tribune. “The public voted Mr. Burke into office. And they trusted that he would be guided by and motivated by pursuing the common good. He betrayed that trust.”

Burke and his attorneys declined to comment after the verdict, the paper said.

The Chicago Tribune also reported real estate developer Charles Cui was convicted along with Burke on five counts, to include corruptly offering or agreeing to give things of value, using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity, and knowingly making a false statement to the FBI.