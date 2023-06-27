Louisville officer injured in mass shooting making “a steady recovery”

Ofc. Nickolas Wilt (right), Wilt was critically injured in a mass shooting that took place at a downtown Louisville bank on April 10, 2023. (Provided Photo/Louisville Metro Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — Months after a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville left him critically injured, Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt continues to make a steady recovery.

In a Facebook post made Tuesday, Louisville police shared updates on Wilt, saying “he consistently meets the goals set by the staff and goes above in beyond expectations,” and is working hard to overcome the many obstacles he faces.

Officer Wilt was 1 of 8 people who were injured in the shooting that occurred on April 10. Wilt, 26, had graduated from the police academy just 10 days before the shooting.

On May 10, Louisville police shared in a Tweet that Wilt was moving to rehab after remaining in critical condition for several weeks after the shooting.

The Facebook post also shared that Wilt recently underwent a procedure to aid in the healing and recovery process. Though the surgery went well, there were post-surgery complications.

Regardless, Wilt perseveres.

“Remarkably, within 10 hours of a significant scare, he sat up in a chair, smiling alongside his family,” the post says.

The post also honors Wilt’s resilience, and thanks the community on behalf of his family for the support they have shown.

