Maid of honor wears T-Rex costume to sister’s wedding: ‘I regret nothing’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A maid of honor’s fashion statement is making a lot of people laugh this week.

Christina Meador said her sister told her bridesmaids they could wear anything to her wedding in Nebraska.

“About a year ago, my big sister texted me asking if I would be her maid of honor,” Meador told the Daily Mail. “She, knowing that I’m not a big fan of wearing formal dresses and that I probably wouldn’t have a lot of money to buy something really nice, reassured me by letting me know that I could pick out any outfit that I choose.”

In a hilarious Facebook post, Meador shared a photo of herself on the big day in full Tyrannosaurus rex ensemble, dutifully holding her sunflower bouquet.

“When you’re maid of honor and told you can wear anything you choose…I regret nothing,” Meador captioned the photo.

Meador explained that she wanted to buy something she could wear more than once.

“Well, she did say ‘anything,’ and if I’m spending more than $50, I want it to be a dinosaur costume, because they’re fantastic and I’ve always wanted one,” she said. “I sent her a text so that she could have a laugh – surprisingly she was OK with it!”

Meador told her older sister, Deanna Adams, about the costume on the day of the wedding, giving her multiple chances to intervene. She even bought a formal dress just in case, but she had recently lost some weight and the dress was too large.

So, she slipped on her dinosaur costume and the rest was history.

“It was hot!” Meador recalled. “I remember being surprised that everyone seemed to be doing their best to avoid noticing the elephant in the room (or should I say dino) but it was hard to see in the costume.”

Meador’s post was widely shared on social media and garnered a lot of praise, but there were some negative comments. Her sister has come to her defense.

“It’s not a joke, it’s a giant middle finger at spending thousands of dollars and putting ungodly amounts of pressure on ourselves just to please a bunch of people who, in the end, only want free food and drinks,” Adams said in response to one negative comment. “The point was to get married to the man who treats me like I hung the moon, and we did that part.”