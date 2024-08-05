Maine reveals winner of state flag redesign contest

This photo provided by the State of Maine/Secretary of State shows the winning design of a flag contest, announced by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, released by the state of Maine on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Mainers will vote in November on adopting the design by Adam Lemire of Gardiner, as the official flag for the state of Maine. (State of Maine/Secretary of State via AP)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Mainers are going to decide in November whether to adopt a new flag that tracks closely with the state’s first flag.

The design by contest winner Adam Lemire of Gardiner features a soaring pine tree and a blue star against an off-white background. It was unveiled by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on Monday. The design was selected after a contest with more than 400 submissions.

The contest required designs to pay homage to the state’s first flag, used from 1901 to 1909.

A stylized version of that flag took the state by storm during the Maine’s bicentennial in 2020, so lawmakers decided to let Mainers vote on a replacement.