Man apologizes for slapping reporter on backside during live report

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WISH) — A Georgia man is apologizing after slapping a news reporter on the backside while on live television.

Thomas Callaway went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month.

Reporter Alex Bozarjian of WSAV was reporting live on Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run on Dec. 7.

During her report, a man passing by her from behind slapped her on the backside, leaving her with a shocked expression while doing her job.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

He’s now apologizing for his actions in an interview with WSAV.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity to share my apology to her and to her family, her friends and her co-workers,” Callaway said. “It was an awful act and an awful mistake. I am not that person that people are portraying me as. I make mistakes, I’m not perfect and I’m asking for forgiveness and to accept my apology.”

He’s been banned from future events by the race organizers. He could also face criminal charges after Bozarjian filed a police report.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.