Man arrested after razor blades found in kids’ trick-or-treat bags

by: Staff Reports

WATERBURY, Conn. (WISH) — A Connecticut man was arrested after razor blades were found inside Halloween candy bags Thursday night.

According to news affiliate WTIC, Jason Racz, 37, was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer.

It was a scary situation for parents after the blades were found in kids’ trick-or-treat bags. The blades weren’t in the candy itself, and luckily no injuries were reported.

The incident happened in a Waterbury neighborhood.

Racz claims the incident was an accident but didn’t explain how.

“I’m really, really angry. Why would somebody do this to a child? I have a 1-year-old, that could have gone in her bag. It went in a 10-year-old’s bag,” said Kristi Barbera who found a razor blade in a candy basket. “I had seven kids with me trick-or-treating. You put every kid out here at risk. This isn’t a joke. It’s not something funny.”

Racz is being held on a $250,000 bond as he awaits arraignment.

Police are encouraging parents to thoroughly check their children’s Halloween candy.

CNN contributed to this report.

