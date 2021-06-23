National

Man arrested for shooting towards Walmart truck as employees unloaded it

In this May 16, 2011 photo, the Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Ill. Consumers spent less on big-ticket home items such as furniture and appliances in May as the housing market continued to slump, but categories such as clothing and luxury items fared better, according to data released Wednesday by MasterCard Inc.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — The Franklin Police Department in North Carolina took a man into custody after he fired rounds from a hunting rifle at a Walmart truck being unloaded by employees early Wednesday morning.

Phillip Lawrence Buchanan, 58, was arrested and is being held in the Macon County Detention Center.

Franklin officers and deputies were dispatched to the back of the Walmart just after midnight Wednesday, where an active shooter incident was unfolding.

As Franklin officers and Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, the suspect fled and a vehicle chase ensued.

Macon County deputies were able to stage and deploy stop sticks which were engaged by the suspect’s vehicle and caused it to stop.

No employees were injured. Officials said the employees followed protocol with an active shooter situation, to go take cover inside the store, go to the lockdown area and call 9-1-1.

Officers then took the suspect into custody. Buchanan is awaiting further charges and pending increase in bond as the investigation continues.

Officials said they believe Buchanan acted alone.

Several long guns, including hunting rifles and assault rifles, with ammo, were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.