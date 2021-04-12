National

Man dies in exchange of gunfire with police in hospital in Columbus, Ohio, suburb

Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital is shown in September 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed by police in the emergency room of an Ohio hospital.

Police in Westerville in suburban Columbus say the man died after an exchange of gunfire with police Monday afternoon at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

Westerville police say their officers responded to a report of someone passed out in a car, and then followed medics to the hospital.

Police say the man had outstanding domestic violence and weapons warrants out of Franklin County.

Officers from Westerville, Columbus and the hospital system were involved but it wasn’t immediately clear who fired the fatal shots.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monday evening forecast

Video Forecast /

Beautiful Tuesday ahead

Weather Blog /

Tasty Takeout: Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

All Indiana /

Biden nominee Wormuth would be first woman to lead Army

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.