Man dies in exchange of gunfire with police in hospital in Columbus, Ohio, suburb

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed by police in the emergency room of an Ohio hospital.

Police in Westerville in suburban Columbus say the man died after an exchange of gunfire with police Monday afternoon at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

Westerville police say their officers responded to a report of someone passed out in a car, and then followed medics to the hospital.

Police say the man had outstanding domestic violence and weapons warrants out of Franklin County.

Officers from Westerville, Columbus and the hospital system were involved but it wasn’t immediately clear who fired the fatal shots.

