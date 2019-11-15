Man has soccer ball-sized tumor successfully removed from his neck

NEW YORK (WISH) — A New Jersey man is now experiencing some relief after a soccer ball-sized tumor was successfully removed from his neck at a New York hospital.

According to a report by CNN, Milton Wingert went from doctor to doctor to have them look at the large, cancerous tumor — hoping someone would agree to remove it.

Wingert faced a lot of “no’s” from doctors until he finally got a “yes” from a head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

After a seven-hour surgery, the tumor was gone.

The 81-year-old Wingert is still in the hospital where he is beginning his road to recovery.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.