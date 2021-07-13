National

Man hopped wall to sneak into Magic Kingdom, Orange County deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — A Texas man has been arrested for trespassing after officials say he snuck into Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Magic Kingdom security office in late May.

Security officials told deputies that a male, later identified as Johnny Tran, was seen walking up the berm near the main entrance. Another security official stated that Tran was seen exiting a door reserved for “Cast Members Only,” which serves as access to a backstage area.

Deputies said Tran bypassed all points of sale to enter the Magic Kingdom (estimated value of $140.58) and failed to pay for parking his vehicle in the parking lot (estimated value $25.00) prior to entering the Magic Kingdom. This put the total value of the theft is $165.58.

Charges are being pressed against Tran on behalf of the Walt Disney Company.

He was taken to Orange County Corrections Department.