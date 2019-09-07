Man in coma after being hit by ball in Chicago bowling alley brawl

CHICAGO (CNN) — A man is in a coma after being hit in the head with a bowling ball during a fight at a bowling alley in the Chicago area.

Now, the man’s mother wants justice.

“I can’t watch all of it because it’s too painful,” said the victim’s mother, Tamekia Williams, when shown video of the incident.

The video shows a fight inside the bowling alley when out of nowhere someone violently throws a bowling ball.

The ball hit Williams’ son Damante, 28, in the head.

“And he’s laying in the bed now in a coma,” Williams said.

Damante Williams is in a medically induced coma at Loyola Medical Center.

“Everybody knows a bowling ball is very heavy, so why would you throw it at someone’s head deliberately?” Williams said.

It was a promotional night at Cicero’s Town Hall Bowl Wednesday night.

The owner didn’t want to appear on camera, but said security was in place and called the fight an isolated incident.

Cicero police said nobody from the bowling alley called 9-1-1. Instead, someone ran outside and flagged down an officer.

“To my understanding, he didn’t even know these people, so why would you hit someone with a bowling ball in the head?” Williams said.

Williams said the fight sparked after her son bumped into someone.

“And then somebody came up from behind him, on the security guard was holding him, and threw a bowling ball and hit his head. Just bring this person to justice,” she said.

Police have released a close-up surveillance photo of the man wanted for questioning in the attack.

Police said he took off in a 2018 Range Rover with Wisconsin license plates.

He has not been located yet.