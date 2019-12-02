Man killed by device he made to shoot intruders

(WISH) — Police say a man in Maine was killed by a device he designed to shoot would-be intruders.

Police, medics and the U.S. Border Patrol responded Thursday to 65-year-old Ronald Cyr’s home in Van Buren, Maine, after receiving a call from a man who said he’d been shot, the department said in a social media post. Medics treated Cyr, but he died from his injuries.

The front door of the home included a homemade device designed to fire a handgun if anyone tried to open the door. It was one of multiple devices found in the home, prompting investigators to call the state bomb squad, police said.

A multi-agency investigation found that Cyr had been shot by an “unintentional discharge” of one of the homemade devices, police said.