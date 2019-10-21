Man named Tupac Shakur arrested in Tennessee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) — Tupac Shakur is scheduled to be arraigned Monday – seriously.

However, the Tupac in question is not the late rapper, but rather a 40-year-old Tennessee man.

Shakur was arrested after authorities say he pulled a knife on police.

He also was in possession of meth.

Shakur is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault and simple meth possession.

By odd coincidence, Shakur not only shares the same first and last name as the rapper. He also has the same middle initial.

That Tupac Shakur was killed in September of 1996 at the age of 25.