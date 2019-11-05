Man rescues dog found in cage floating on lake

URBANA, Ill. (CNN) — A man rescued a puppy he found in a cage floating in an Illinois lake over the weekend.

Bryant Fritz, who was fishing, spotted the cage Saturday in Kaufman Lake in Champaign, waded in and saved the dog. He believes she was caged in the lake for several hours.

He took her to the emergency clinic at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital. She was suffering with hypothermia and wounds. The dog is now eating and drinking, and is expected to be OK.

Fritz, a middle school teacher, urged people who can’t take care of a pet to take it to a shelter.

“I just think it’s unfortunate because anybody that’s in that situation that can’t take care of an animal, there’s a lot of options and things that can be done, and people are definitely willing to help in the shelters. They’re willing to take in those animals.”

Fritz said he hopes to adopt the puppy named Dory. He said his dog recently died.

Authorities said they are looking for the person responsible for throwing the dog in the lake.