Man rides scooter on Tennessee highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WISH) — Police in Tennessee pulled over a man on a Nashville interstate for riding a scooter on the highway.

State Department of Transportation cameras captured the man on much of his journey Thursday.

He rode for about 4 miles along I-24 before police stopped him on I-40. At one point, he crossed over two lanes of highway traffic.

The man told officers he was visiting the city and trying to get to the airport.

Scooters are not allowed on interstates in Tennessee, but officers are allowed to decide if they want to cite violators. In this case, the officer issued a warning.

Ticket or not, experts agree, riding a scooter on a highway is incredibly dangerous.