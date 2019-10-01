Man says he passed out after vaping from CBD cartridge

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WISH) — A man says he passed out after vaping from a CBD cartridge.

Shawn Parton tells WPTV he passed out in a restaurant in front of his three-year-old daughter.

He says he had an anxiety attack at work but wasn’t able to get to his CBD cartridge, which was at home. He says a coworker went to get him another one, thinking he was receiving a THC-free CBD cartridge, which is legal.

Parton and his wife think what he received was defective.

Parton is suffering from seizures and can’t drive a car for six months.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.