Man wants answers after Amazon driver drives through yard

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (WISH) — A Georgia man wants answers after surveillance video showed an Amazon Prime driver driving on his front lawn.

Michael Strutton tells WSB says that the driver drove on his lawn, delivered the package, then drove on more grass.

“The Amazon Prime van sitting across my driveway, not in my driveway, but literally across my driveway,” Strutton said.

After emailing Amazon, Strutton said he received this response:

“At Amazon, we pride ourselves in being the world’s most customer-centric company. Regrettably, our delivery partner couldn’t meet our high standards in this instance. We expect our delivery partners to conduct themselves in a professional manner, and we handle this type of situation seriously.” Statement from Amazon representative

Amazon’s public relations department has not yet responded to an inquiry regarding possible damage. Strutton tells WSB that he thinks Amazon’s response was disingenuous.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.