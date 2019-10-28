Man wins $200k lottery prize on way to last chemo treatment

(WISH) — A North Carolina man who scored a $200,000 lottery ticket on the way to his last round of chemotherapy said it was his “lucky day,” CNN reported Sunday.

Ronnie Foster said he bought a $1 ticket, won $5 and traded the $5 for two more tickets, one a big winner.

Foster, a retired transportation worker, is battling colon cancer.

He said he was already happy because it was his last round of chemo, but “winning this made it my lucky day.”

Foster claimed his prize Friday: after taxes, it was a little more than $141,000.

Part of his winnings will go toward paying treatment costs not covered by his health insurance, while the rest is “for the future.”