Man wins $750,000 suit after having wife stolen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WISH) — A North Carolina man has won a $750,000 suit after having his wife wooed away.

WITN reports that Kevin Howard won the case under “alienation of affection law” in North Carolina. Six other states have similar laws.

“It was like someone calling you and telling you that a family member had tragically died,” Howard told WITN. “He came to my house and ate dinner with my children and I and her. We shared stories, we talked about personal lives.”

The law is from the 1800s and dates back further to 1745 English law, when wives were considered property, WITN reports.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.