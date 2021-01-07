Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook may block Trump ‘indefinitely’

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Facebook’s restrictions on President Donald Trump’s account will continue for at least the next two weeks and perhaps “indefinitely,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post on Thursday.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

At the very least then, Facebook will continue to restrict the president’s accounts through the end of his time in office.

The decision marks a major escalation by Facebook as it’s come under intense pressure to ban Trump following his inflammatory rhetoric encouraging insurrection.

If the restrictions hold, Facebook could be the first major platform to remove Trump permanently.

Facebook and Twitter took the extraordinary step on Wednesday of locking President Donald Trump’s account on their platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest the election.

Full Statement from Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook: