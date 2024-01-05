WATCH: Massive fire tears through warehouse in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Crews are battling a massive fire at a large industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, just south of Newark Liberty International Airport. (WISH Photo via WABC)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews are battling a massive fire at a large industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, just south of Newark Liberty International Airport.

A fire at a warehouse along the city’s waterfront was called in around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Local news stations captured video of passenger planes taking off and landing at Newark in front of a giant ball of orange flames.

The airport is roughly 3 miles north of the warehouse, which is across the Goethals Bridge from Staten Island. Click here to see the latest information on delays and cancellations from FlightAware.

Huge plumes of black and gray smoke can be seen by drivers on the New Jersey-bound Staten Island Expressway.

There is no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.