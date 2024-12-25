45°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
45° Indianapolis

United Airlines flight from Chicago to Maui arrives with body in wheel well

A United Airlines airplane sits parked Dec. 4, 2024, at a gate at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — Maui police are investigating the discovery of a body in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Maui, the airline and police department said in statements on Wednesday.

The body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on Flight 202, which arrived at Kahului Airport from Chicago on Tuesday, United said in an emailed statement. The airline said the wheel well of the Boeing 787-10 was only accessible from the outside of the aircraft, and that it was unclear how or when the person accessed it.

In an emailed statement, the Maui Police Department said it was “actively investigating” the discovery of the body.

Neither United nor the Maui Police Department shared further information.

The Associated Press called Kahului Airport on Wednesday and was directed to a public affairs officer for the state department of transportation. A spokesperson for the department said in an email that it had no additional details beyond what United had confirmed.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Christmas Eve fire at Sanctuary...
Local News /
Holiday gathering turns tragic: Shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
East side shooting leaves man...
Crime Watch 8 /
Man ‘fanned the flames with...
National News /
Tips to avoid holiday debt...
Business /
What’s open and closed on...
News /
Whooping cough cases surge in...
Health Wellness /
Hanukkah, Judaism’s 8-day Festival of...
National News /