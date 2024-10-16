You won’t want to leave this lavatory! Here’s who won 2024’s ‘America’s Best Restroom’ contest

Check out the winner of 2024's "Best Restroom in America" contest. The restrooms at Maverik have a minimalist, earth-tone look. (Photo by Courtesy Maverik Adventure's First Stop via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Soothing earth tones. Murals of snow-covered mountains and blue sky. Shiny, gleaming fixtures. What traveler wouldn’t want “to go” in a place like this?

The winner of 2024’s “America’s Best Restroom” online contest is a Maverik service station, purveyor of gasoline and food, located near Salt Lake City International Airport.

In its 23rd year, the contest highlights some of America’s cleanest, most innovative and most decorative places to take care of personal business.

Sponsored by national cleaning company Cintas, the contest allows people to suggest bathrooms across the country. Voting on the top 10 nominations was held this past summer, and the winner was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Maverik chain has more than 380 stations scattered across 12 western states, with its largest concentration in Utah.

The online nominations list said that “Maverik’s restrooms deserve recognition for their commitment to cleanliness and comfort, with sparkling fixtures, spacious stalls and fresh amenities.”

According to a spokesperson for the contest, the winning location is at 279 S. 5600 W., Salt Lake City, UT 84104 – just in case you’re in the vicinity and find you need to relieve and refresh.

Other notable restrooms

Where to pull over can be one of the most stressful decisions to make during a trip. Functionality is a must. Clean is certainly very, very nice. But pick the right spot for your much-needed bathroom stop, and you can turn a routine and even unpleasant necessity into travel nirvana.

If you’re not in Salt Lake City, maybe you’ll luck out and find yourself around the nine other nominees for 2024 when nature calls:

HOP Shops (Florence, Kentucky): The restroom at the HOP Shops convenience store features trendy tile, green soap dispensers and a spinning disco ball.

Indiana Caverns (Corydon, Indiana): The longest cave in the Hoosier State has “spacious restrooms” that were “designed for practicality and hygiene” with multiple stalls.

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium (Kansas City, Missouri): This destination has “beautiful, all-gender restrooms in the new Sobela Ocean Aquarium.” It features toddler seats and baby changing stations.

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin): Crowded, rowdy sports venues are rarely the site of positive bathroom visits, but the restrooms at Lambeau “are designed to accommodate large crowds and enhance the fan experience.”

MAD (Houston, Texas): A restaurant saluting Spain’s capital city, “MAD’s eclectic restroom merges Spanish flair with a cosmic theme, paying homage to Houston’s Space City motif.”

Maximilian Motorsports (Chehalis, Washington): The “standout” feature here is the sink and faucet, which is repurposed from a Peugeot rally car.

Natchez Trace State Park Visitor Center (Wildersville, Tennessee): The unisex restroom here is “thoughtfully designed to enhance accessibility for all individuals” and has an adult changing table.

Morning Glory (San Diego, California): This brunch spot’s restrooms feature “floor-to-ceiling mirrors and mirrored tiles” and “custom pink light fixtures hang from the ceiling.”

Throne Restrooms (Brentwood, Maryland): Goodbye portable bathroom desperation. This company provides “innovative, high-tech portable restrooms designed to provide a modern and hygienic experience.”

The 2023 winner of the contest was Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.