McDonald’s customer seeks refund, throws food, gets hit in face with blender

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing due to its graphic nature.

CINCINNATI (WISH) — An Ohio woman was hit in the face with a blender at a McDonald’s after she complained about her food to one of the employees. The horrifying incident was caught on camera.

“I wanted to get some Happy Meals and some cheeseburgers and that was a very unhappy day for me,” said Britany Price.

It was September 22. Price made a quick stop through the restaurant’s drive-thru on Colerain Avenue near Ronald Reagan Highway, but ended up inside with food she says wasn’t right.

In the video, you can see Price getting visibly upset and throwing her food to the other side of the counter. Moments later, Price is hit in the face by a flying blender.

Price’s cheekbone was shattered and her nose broken.

“I’ve had surgery. I’ve had a lot of doctor’s appointments, the follow-up. Hard mornings, hard afternoons,” said Price.

Authorities have not filed charges in connection to the incident.

“The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “We are looking into this matter and will take the appropriate steps once our investigation is complete.”

CNN contributed to this report.