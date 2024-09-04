McDonald’s wants to reduce plastic waste with new McFlurry cup design

Beginning September 10, McDonald's is eliminating the plastic, dome-shaped lid and serving the ice cream treat in a new cardboard cup that has four flaps to cover the top. (Provided Photo/McDonald's USA)

CHICAGO (WISH-TV) — McDonald’s is set to reduce plastic waste by replacing the dome-shaped lids on its McFlurry cups with a new cardboard design starting Sept. 10.

The updated McFlurry cup features four flaps that cover the top as the company aims to minimize environmental impact.

This move is part of McDonald’s attempts at making environmentally friendly changes over the past several years.

The company has faced criticism due to ongoing pollution problems. For example, plastic straws can increase ocean pollution and introduce microplastics that can harm marine wildlife.

Last year, McDonald’s stopped using the McFlurry’s hollow plastic spoon. The chain replaced it with a smaller black spoon that uses less plastic.

Alongside the new cup design, the fast food chain will introduce a smaller McFlurry size called the Mini McFlurry next week. The Mini McFlurry offers a more compact and budget-friendly dessert option for customers.

According to CNN, the mini cups are half the larger size and will also be served in the new cups.

The changes to its menu are happening as the chain struggles with sagging sales, according to CNN.