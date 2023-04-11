Meijer pulls premade salads amidst lettuce recall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WISH) — Meijer announced Friday that it has recalled several Fresh From Meijer premade salads as they are made with lettuce previously reported to be possibly contaminated by Listera monocytogenes.

The company says in a statement that the recall comes as part of a larger recall from its lettuce supplier, Revolution Farms, which had a sample of its lettuce test positive for Listeria.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, symptoms of a Listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. An infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Meijer said in a release that it is unaware of any current illnesses from the recalled products. All recalled salads are a Fresh from Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container.