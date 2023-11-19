Memphis shooting suspect found dead after 3 women and girl killed and teen girl wounded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A suspect in Tennessee was found dead after he allegedly killed four and seriously injured a fifth victim during a deadly outbreak of domestic violence Saturday night, police said.
Authorities determined his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers found Mavis Christian Jr., 52, in his car during a manhunt following the shootings at three locations in Memphis that left three women and a teenage girl dead and critically wounded another teen girl.
Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:22 p.m. on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined there were two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, ten minutes southeast of Howard Drive, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed and a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded. Another woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, Memphis Police Officer Christopher Williams said. Warrington Road is a 35-minute drive east from the other two locations.
Police believed Christian was responsible for all three shootings and began a search involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.
Domestic violence, sexual assault resources
- Indy Champions for Domestic Violence Prevention
- Children’s Bureau and Families First sexual assault counseling and advocacy: Call 317-634-6341 and ask to speak to a sexual assault advocate.
- The Julian Center: 24-hour Crisis Line: 317-920-9320.
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- 24-hour Sexual Assault Crisis Line: 833-338-7277
- Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 800-800-5556.
Mental health resources
- Be Well Indiana
- Indiana Suicide Prevention
- Indiana Department of Child Services’ Children’s Mental Health Initiative
- National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988 or 800-273-8255
- More resources