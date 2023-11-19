Search
Memphis shooting suspect found dead after 3 women and girl killed and teen girl wounded

by: The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A suspect in Tennessee was found dead after he allegedly killed four and seriously injured a fifth victim during a deadly outbreak of domestic violence Saturday night, police said.

Authorities determined his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers found Mavis Christian Jr., 52, in his car during a manhunt following the shootings at three locations in Memphis that left three women and a teenage girl dead and critically wounded another teen girl.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:22 p.m. on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined there were two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, ten minutes southeast of Howard Drive, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed and a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded. Another woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, Memphis Police Officer Christopher Williams said. Warrington Road is a 35-minute drive east from the other two locations.

Police believed Christian was responsible for all three shootings and began a search involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.

