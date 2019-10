ST. LOUIS (WISH) — Tell ’em, Tracy!

A TV meteorologist has gone viral with her response to an attempted fat-shamer.

Tracy Hinson of KSDK has received nearly 20,000 likes on Twitter for response to a suggestion of a girdle from a viewer named Mary.

“I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters,” Hinson posted.

Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly. I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters. ❤️ Tracy #nomorefatshaming pic.twitter.com/awQ0Rh7qMd — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 12, 2019

It all goes back to that old saying: “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”