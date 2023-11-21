Michigan State Police trooper nearly struck by driverless car

OTSEGO COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A woman was arrested after a driverless vehicle almost hit a Michigan State Police vehicle Saturday evening.

At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, state police responded to a report of a blue Pontiac Grand Prix driving recklessly.

According to MSP, a trooper turned northbound on Old 27 Highway, and the Grand Prix, which was unoccupied, nearly hit his patrol vehicle before continuing into the EZ Mart entrance and striking a vehicle parked at a gas pump.

Before the crash, at Passenheim Road and Old 27 Highway, a witness told state police the Pontiac’s driver, a 57-year-old Grayling woman, had crashed into her car.

The witness called 911 and reported the crash and said the woman became belligerent and tried to drive away.

In addition, the witness said when he told the woman that police were on the way, she got out of her car while it was still running and in drive, and walked away from it.

“The trooper spoke with the woman and noticed she emitted a strong odor of intoxicants, had bloodshot watery eyes, and had slurred speech,” according to MSP. “She had difficulty maintaining her balance, refused to listen to the trooper, and attempted to walk away.”

The woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated and resisting and obstructing police.