Miniature horse, goose up for adoption as pair

(CNN) — If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you’ll also need to adopt his best friend, a goose.

Lots of animals want homes, and they’ll do just about anything to get one.

“Waffles is a 6 1/2-year-old miniature horse,” said Linda Reider, with Bucks County SPCA.

He may be small — but his personality isn’t.

He loves grass, carrots and one other thing: a goose named Hemingway.

“If you want to adopt Waffles, you have to adopt Hemingway. And if you want to adopt Hemingway, you have to adopt Waffles,” Reider said.

The horse and goose are buddies with a history together.

“These animals were removed under warrant from a farm. The conditions were not good,” said Reider.

Perhaps that bonded them.

When Waffles was sick, “There was Hemingway, standing with his hand and neck, comforting Waffles,” Reider said.

Hemingway is also protective.

“When we go to give medicines or injections, Hemingway would get in between and say, ‘I’m sorry, that’s my buddy the horse, he doesn’t want a shot today,’” Reider said.

If you are interested in taking Waffles and Hemingway, click here.