Missing Colorado mom is Alexandria native

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — A former teacher from central Indiana has been missing for more than two weeks from her family’s home in Colorado.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, vanished on Mother’s Day after going on a bike ride. Her husband is now issuing a public plea for information, shared by loved ones in Alexandria. That’s where the couple lived until 2018.

Barry Morphew is begging anyone with information about his wife’s disappearance to come forward.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there,” he said in a video provided by CNN.

The mother of two was reported missing in Colorado after going on a bike ride and never returning. According to authorities, Barry says he was out of town that day for work.

“Please, I’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you, we miss you, your girls need you.”

Before she was a mother Suzanne taught at Hamilton Heights Middle School in Arcadia. The district tells News 8 their prayers are with her family and they’re hoping for a positive outcome.

Suzanne’s father used to own Gene’s Rootbeer and Hotdogs in Anderson. An employee says her friends in town are rattled by her disappearance and sharing updates online. A Facebook page called “Find Suzanne Morphew” now has more than 14,000 followers, but every lead so far has turned up cold.

A total of $200,000 in reward money is now being offered in the case.