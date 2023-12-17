Mississippi officer who shot 11-year-old will not face criminal charges

The Mississippi police officer who shot an 11-year-old boy who had called emergency services to help his mother will not face state criminal charges. (Provided Photo/Family of Aderrien Murry)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – The Mississippi police officer who shot an 11-year-old boy who had called emergency services to help his mother will not face state criminal charges after a grand jury found no probable cause to believe a crime had been committed, according to local news outlets.

Aderrien Murry was shot in Indianola, Mississippi, in May 2023, according to local reports. He was hospitalized for five days after the shooting with a collapsed lung, lacerated liver, and fractured ribs.

The incident happened after Aderrien’s mother called the police during a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend, who had broken into her home, said Carlos E. Moore, the family’s attorney,

When police arrived, Moore said Officer Greg Capers, 61, entered the home and told everyone inside to come outside with their hands up. Moore said Murry walked outside after rounding a corner, with his hands up, and was shot in the chest.

Previous news reports show Capers obtained the rank of sergeant and was named “Best Officer in Indianola” in 2021.

“The shooting of Aderrien Murry gained national attention as a heartbreaking example of the challenges faced by marginalized communities. The family, deeply affected by the trauma of the incident, is determined to seek accountability and justice through both state and federal court civil suits,” said Moore in a press release, according to WREG-TV in Memphis.

The outlet reported Moore as saying his legal team will continue to “exhaust all avenues available.”

A $5 million lawsuit was filed against the city of Indianola, the Indianola Police Chief, and Capers, WREG-TV reported.