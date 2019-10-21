Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s latest business headlines.

Youtube

The world’s top-earning Youtube star is an 8-year-old boy who made $22 million in a single year reviewing toys.

Ryan Kaji is profiting in a big way of his digital brand and has a massive following of 22 million subscribers on Youtube.

With the help of kids-entertainment company Pocket Watch, Kaji’s brand is a multimillion-dollar franchise, with his face on the shelves of Walmart, on toothbrushes and on TV.

Hackers

The 2010s have been the worst decade on record for hacks and data breaches.

Of the largest 15 data breaches in history, 10 took place in the past decade each involved the theft of tens of hundreds of millions of records – such as login credentials, financial information or personal data – adding up to nearly four billion records stolen in total over the past 10 years.

The Department of Defense released a new draft of cybersecurity standards in August and plans to publish a finalized set of standards in January.

Starbucks

Starbucks is paying farmers $20 million more as the coffee crisis deepens.

More than 8,000 farmers in Latin America received the extra money.

Coffee prices are tumbling, hurting farmers’ profits.

Heating costs

A law passed three years ago might have a significant impact on heating costs.

In 2016, the International Maritime Organization issued guidelines significantly lowering the presence of sulphur oxide emissions from marine fuel.

Since a large percentage of oil is shipped via nautical channels and utilizes the fuel score, this higher standard fuel’s increased cost will hit consumers who use heating oil to warm their homes.

Indiana uses mostly natural gas to heat homes.