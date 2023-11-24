More than 30 people arrested after pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupted Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

(CNN) — More than 30 people were arrested after pro-Palestinian demonstrators jumped police barricades and glued themselves to the street Thursday morning, interrupting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, police say.

Of the 34 arrests, 30 demonstrators were issued a criminal summons for trespassing, and four people were arrested for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstructing governmental administration, according to the NYPD.

The protest broke out at Sixth Avenue and W. 45th Street at 10 a.m., around 90 minutes after the parade began, but there was no significant disruption to the parade, police said.

Since October 7, when Hamas launched a bloody terror attack on Israel resulting in the Israeli military’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, large crowds of people have organized and gathered at rallies across the US, to chant and march, expressing frustration, sadness and solidarity with Palestinians and Israelis over the war between Israel and Hamas.