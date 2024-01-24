Mother’s boyfriend suspected of fatally stabbing 6-year-old Baltimore boy, police say

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man is suspected of stabbing to death his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the boy’s Baltimore home, authorities said.

Alan Geslicki, 32, was arrested Wednesday in the Tuesday attack that killed Seron O’Neal, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Geslicki was the boy’s mother’s boyfriend. He was arrested shortly after the stabbing following a traffic stop and foot pursuit, officials said. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Officials haven’t said what precipitated the attack, which they described as a “domestic-related stabbing.”