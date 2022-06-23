National

Motocross instructor with Indiana business indicted on federal child porn charges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Federal officials say a motocross instructor who visited states from New York to Georgia has been charged with producing child pornography.

The Justice Department says Ryan Meyung, 30, is accused of engaging six minors in sexually explicit conduct to produce sexual abuse images and with transporting and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

The agency says Meyung was arrested in Tennessee in December on state charges and has remained in custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to comment on the case.

The Justice Department said Meyung visited states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Meyung ran a business based in Indiana called Live Your Dreams MX, which involved him traveling around the U.S. to build motocross tracks and teach and mentor children on how to motocross, Hamilton County, Tennessee, District Attorney Neal Pinkston said in a statement in January.