National

Multiple officers shot during police chase in Georgia

by: Gregory Lemos, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Multiple officers have been shot in Georgia during a police chase early Monday that ended in Carroll County, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase was initiated by the Georgia State Patrol, and “multiple agencies joined the pursuit,” said Ashley Hulsey, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

“There were multiple officers shot resulting in multiple injuries,” Hulsey told CNN Monday.

The scene had been contained by 8:30 a.m. Monday and there was no longer a threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation at the request of the state patrol and the sheriff’s office, according to a GBI tweet.

Carroll County is about 50 miles west of Atlanta.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana Latino Institute hosting COVID-19 virtual town hall in Spanish

Coronavirus /

Carmel-based Empowered Ventures acquires Ohio machining firm

Local /

Program seeks to bring entrepreneurs to southwest Indiana

Inside INdiana Business /

Sheriff: Nearly 300 inmates decline COVID-19 vaccine

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.