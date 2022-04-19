National

Murder charge dropped against husband of missing woman formerly from Indiana

Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff's Office. (Chaffee County Sheriff's Office via AP, File; Suzanne Morphew Photo Provided by Family)

DENVER (AP/WISH) — Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a Colorado man who was about to go on trial in the presumed death of his missing wife.

But, they’re still leaving the door open to bringing new charges against him later.

His wife, Suzanne Morphew, went missing on Mother’s Day 2020. Suzanne Morphew formerly lived in Alexandria, Indiana. The Morphews relocated from Indiana to Colorado in 2018.

Barry Morphew was charged nearly a year ago with killing Suzanne Morphew. He left a Fremont County courtroom in Cañon City on Tuesday morning a free man. His first-degree murder trial was supposed to start April 28.

Tuesday’s move followed a ruling from a judge barring prosecutors from presenting most of their key witnesses at Barry Morphew’s scheduled trial. The prosecution said that was one reason for its decision but it also said that authorities need more time to find Suzanne Morphew’s body.

Barry Morphew’s lawyer says the charges against him were false from the beginning.