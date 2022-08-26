National

NASA to kickstart lunar program with launch of Artemis I

The sunrise casts a golden glow on the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 23, 2022. The SLS and Orion atop the mobile launcher were transported to the pad on crawler-transporter 2 for a prelaunch test called a wet dress rehearsal. Artemis I will be the first integrated test of the SLS and Orion spacecraft. In later missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WISH) — A new chapter of American space exploration will begin Monday with the launch of Artemis I.

NASA will launch the Space Launch System, carrying the Orion spacecraft, for the first time as part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program.

The goal of the Artemis program is to return American astronauts to the lunar surface before the end of the decade, with a moon landing tentatively scheduled for 2025.

Artemis I will be an uncrewed test mission to ensure “safe crew module entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery” by putting Orion into a lunar orbit and then returning it to Earth.

Artemis I is targeted to launch as soon as 8:33 a.m. Monday from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B, the same location from which Apollo 10 was launched in May 1969.

Monday’s launch will send the Orion spacecraft 40,000 miles beyond the moon. At that distance, Orion will break NASA’s record for the furthest from Earth any spacecraft designed for humans has ever traveled.