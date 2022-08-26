NASA to kickstart lunar program with launch of Artemis I

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WISH) — A new chapter of American space exploration will begin Monday with the launch of Artemis I.
NASA will launch the Space Launch System, carrying the Orion spacecraft, for the first time as part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program.
The goal of the Artemis program is to return American astronauts to the lunar surface before the end of the decade, with a moon landing tentatively scheduled for 2025.
Artemis I will be an uncrewed test mission to ensure “safe crew module entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery” by putting Orion into a lunar orbit and then returning it to Earth.
Artemis I is targeted to launch as soon as 8:33 a.m. Monday from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B, the same location from which Apollo 10 was launched in May 1969.
Monday’s launch will send the Orion spacecraft 40,000 miles beyond the moon. At that distance, Orion will break NASA’s record for the furthest from Earth any spacecraft designed for humans has ever traveled.