NASA transmits Missy Elliott song to the planet of love

Missy Elliott poses in the Press Room with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The music of Missy Elliott is now “Workin’ It” on the planet of love.

NASA says it transmitted Missy Elliott’s song “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” to Venus using radio antennas. According to NASA, the song traveled at the speed of light, and it took nearly 14 minutes to go around 158 million miles (254 million kilometers) from Earth to Venus, the second planet from the sun.

NASA says the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California sent the transmission at 1:05 p.m. EDT/10:05 a.m. PDT on Friday, July 12, and that Venus is Elliott’s favorite planet.

“Both space exploration and Missy Elliott’s art have been about pushing boundaries,” NASA’s Brittany Brown said in a press release.

Brown is the director of the digital and technology division in the office of communications at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. She initially pitched ideas to Missy’s team to collaborate with the agency.

“Missy has a track record of infusing space-centric storytelling and futuristic visuals in her music videos so the opportunity to collaborate on something out of this world is truly fitting,” Brown said.

Elliott has often used space iconography in her music.

She posted to social media about her song being sent through the stratosphere saying, “YOOO this is crazy! We just went #OutOfThisWorld with @NASA and sent the FIRST hip hop song into space through the Deep Space Network. My song “The Rain” has officially been transmitted all the way to Venus, the planet that symbolizes strength, beauty and empowerment. The sky is not the limit, it’s just the beginning.”

NASA did not say why it chose to transmit a song into space. However, according to CNN, this is only the second time a song has been transmitted into space. The Beatles’ “Across the Universe” was sent to the North Star, Polaris, in 2008.